Pedestrian struck, killed after walking onto Grayson Highway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials say a pedestrian was struck and killed after walking onto Grayson Highway late Sunday evening.

According to Lawrenceville police officials, around 11:20 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Grayson Highway and Crain Drive notices something in the roadway and a vehicle with its hazard lights on. When the officer got out to investigate, he saw the body of a male.

Investigators say a motorist driving south on Grayson Highway “struck the pedestrian that had stepped in front of his vehicle in his lane of travel. After the first impact, at least two other vehicles also struck the victim while he was in the roadway.”

Officials say the first driver pulled over and attempted to render aid to a second driver. The third driver got back into his vehicle and fled the scene, according to police officials.

The third driver was later located and taken into custody on traffic-related charges, officials add.

Anyone who might have witnessed this incident or who may have any other information is asked to contact Lawrenceville Police Investigator Coble at 770-670-5135 or by emailing him at TCoble@LawrencevillePD.com.

