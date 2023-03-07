Police searching for missing 75-year-old Marietta woman considered at risk

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police need the public’s help finding a missing 75-year-old Marietta woman.

Officials say Audrey Sydnor was last seen Monday around 6 p.m. She lives in a private assisted living facility on the 500 block of Dickson Road and likes to walk in the area near the intersection of Dickson and Canton roads. It is typical for her to walk to stores in the surrounding area during the day.

The Marietta Police Department says Sydnor has medical conditions that put her at risk. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with “Miami Florida” on it, jeans, black tennis shoes, and a black leather backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.