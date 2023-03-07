Positively Georgia
Protest erupts after 23 arrested at site of the future Atlanta Training Facility

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A protest is underway in downtown Atlanta after 23 people were charged with domestic terrorism in connection with an incident at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility Sunday night.

Officials said around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a group of violent agitators used the cover of a peaceful protest of the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center to conduct a coordinated attack on construction equipment and police officers. They changed into black clothing and entered the construction area and began throwing large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers.

The agitators destroyed multiple pieces of construction equipment by fire and vandalism. Multiple law enforcement agencies deployed to the area and detained several people committing illegal activity. Officials say 35 agitators have been detained so far.

The chief addressed the public about what occurred Sunday night, saying this type of behavior will not be tolerated.

“When it’s a legitimate protest you have the full protection of the Atlanta Police Department. This is not a protest, this is criminal activity and the charges that will be brought forth will show that. When you throw commercial-grade fireworks, Molotov cocktails, large rocks, your only intent is to harm,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

