School safety talks planned after California fatal stabbing

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California school district will hear community concerns about campus safety Tuesday after a fatal stabbing at a high school, a day after the teenage suspect first appeared in court.

Prosecutors say the 15-year-old freshman fatally stabbed one classmate and injured another last week in self-defense during a fight inside a high school classroom. The attack stunned Santa Rosa, a community best known for its wineries about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

The violence has prompted student protests and increased police presence at the Montgomery High School campus. The school district will hold a “listening session” Tuesday afternoon as detectives continue investigating what prompted the initial fight.

Although the teen was initially booked on felony charges of homicide, attempted homicide, and having a weapon on a school campus last week, prosecutors instead brought a manslaughter charge because the teen appeared to be acting in self-defense, The Press Democrat reported. Still, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office says the slaying was unjustified under state law.

The freshman appeared in court Monday on one count of voluntary manslaughter with an enhancement for the use of a knife and one count of bringing a knife onto school grounds, the DA’s office said. The teen remains in jail and is due to return to court Friday for a detention hearing.

