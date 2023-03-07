Positively Georgia
South Fulton city manager resigns amid hostile workplace claims

Allegations of a hostile workplace and retaliation continue rocking one of metro Atlanta’s newest cities.
Tammi Saddler-Jones
By Lindsey Basye and Ciara Cummings
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city manager of one of metro Atlanta’s newest municipalities has resigned as allegations of a hostile workplace and retaliation continue rocking the city of South Fulton.

In a March 1, 2023, letter to the city clerk, Tammi Saddler Jones wrote, “I am hereby submitting my resignation letter effective March 1, 2023. I appreciate the opportunity to have served as the City Manager for the City of South Fulton.”

Saddler-Jones’ resignation comes after several Atlanta News First investigations exposed a slew of allegations against the mayor and city council, including a Feb. 6, 2023, internal memo from Saddler-Jones where she requested councilwomen Helen Willis and Natasha Williams “cease and desist harassing, abusive, bullying behavior.”

In that memo, Saddler-Jones said they were “orchestrating an attempt to remove” her. The two councilwomen denied the allegations, claiming Jones’ allegations of bullying, harassment, and a hostile work environment were attempts from Saddler-Jones to deflect from the issues they have been uncovering. They allege Jones could not answer for $1.9 million in unaccounted CARES Act funding.

The day Saddler-Jones sent the memo, a federal lawsuit was filed against the city by a former top police detective and the city’s former HR director. The lawsuit claims the city’s top leaders engaged in retaliation and misconduct regarding a former top police lieutenant, Shannon McKesey.

Staff accused McKessey of mishandling evidence and money, drinking on the job, creating a hostile workplace, and leveraging her friendship with South Fulton police chief against those who spoke out.

FULL COVERAGE OF SOUTH FULTON FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST INVESTIGATES

A South Fulton spokesperson said the city would not be commenting on Saddler-Jones’ resignation.

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First Investigates to dig into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

