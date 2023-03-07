US Customs and Border Protection recruiting women pilots at HAI Heli Expo

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a new push to get more women interested in becoming a pilot. In fact, a government agency that is positioned on the front lines of U.S. defense has instituted a recruitment goal.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is using this week’s HAI Heli Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center to recruit female pilots.

Daynesha Bumanglag’s career trajectory has always been dominated by men. She spent nearly a decade in the Air Force and now she’s a tactical team member with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, keeping a watchful eye from above, but this week she’s on ground patrol, recruiting women pilots at the HAI Helicopter Expo in Atlanta.

“It brings different ideas; it brings different personalities together. You need a bit of everybody from all types of backgrounds and cultures to come together,” said Bumanglag.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is actively recruiting women. The goal of the agency’s ‘30x30 Initiative’ is to increase women representation to 30-percent by the year 2030.

“We are all over the country. Our role is to protect America and at the same time, want to be just as diverse as America,” said Rob Brisley, spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Atlanta.

Nationally, female pilots make up only 29-percent of the aviation industry. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is even lower than that, likely due in part to the dual role the agency plays -

“You have the law enforcement aspect, and you have the aviation, pilot aspect. You have to combine those two so both in itself is very male dominant,” said Bumanglag.

But both Bumanglag and her colleagues say recruitment efforts are paying off.

“Just getting that big picture. Now we can learn from each other. When you get these different backgrounds, different military experiences, career experiences, it helps make us more effective,” said Mario Sanchez, a pilot at CBP.

You can visit the U.S. Customs and Border Protection career page to learn more about open jobs at CBP.

The agency plans to be on site throughout the duration of the expo. The expo at the Georgia World Congress Center wraps up on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.