1 dead, 1 injured in early morning southwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Police in Atlanta are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one person injured early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to 448 Cleveland Ave SW around 2:15 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found two gunshot victims. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say the other victim was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of the other shooting victims’ injuries is unknown.

The identity of both shooting victims has not been released by officials at this time.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

