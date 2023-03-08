Positively Georgia
1 killed, 1 injured in early morning shooting in southwest Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly double shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Atlanta is under investigation.

Atlanta Police say officers responded to a person shot call around 2:15 a.m. on the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Police say a man in his 50s died at the scene and another person was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The shooter is at large. There is no description from police at this time.

Officials say as of now, the motive appears to be a dispute between the victims and an unknown individual.

Atlanta Police are canvassing the area for surveillance cameras for additional information and leads.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

