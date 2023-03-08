1 killed in crash on Hambrick Road in DeKalb County
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday night in DeKalb County.
Police say it happened just before 11 p.m. on Hambrick Road near Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. They say one person died and three others were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
