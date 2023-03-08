Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

1 killed in crash on Hambrick Road in DeKalb County

The scene of a deadly two-car crash on Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain.
The scene of a deadly two-car crash on Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday night in DeKalb County.

Police say it happened just before 11 p.m. on Hambrick Road near Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. They say one person died and three others were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Escaped Inmate Arrest
Georgia jail escapee captured, officials say
Derodney Russell
Atlantic Station murder suspect captured in Clayton County, officials say
Erica Atkins
Henry County bookstore owner kidnapped, killed by employee, warrants say

Latest News

A car ran into a building along Snapfinger Road in Decatur.
Car crashes into gas station in DeKalb after brakes reportedly went out
Atlanta News First Investigates show grant applications submitted to the Department of Justice...
Public Records reveal the security concerns of metro Atlanta school leaders
FILE - Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) in action during the second half of an NFL...
Falcons re-sign outside linebacker Carter to 2-year deal
File - Pregnant woman
Georgia Senate passes bill to give cash to pregnant women
Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, left, takes part in a cellphone conversation with...
‘Be All You Can Be’: Army brings back old ad slogan