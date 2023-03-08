$40K reward offered for information in Douglas County murder case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A $40,000 reward has been offered for information that leads police to the arrest of a person or persons wanted for homicide and aggravated assault in Douglas County.

According to officials, the Board of Commissioners and the Sheriff’s Asset Forfeiture Fund are offering $40,000 to help find and convict the person or persons responsible for the death of 14-year-old AJ’anaye Hill and 15-year-old Samuel Moon.

Capt. Jon Mauney with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to Talkneetna Road and encountered a crowd of people on the roadway, in the woods, and in vehicles. According to police officials, a house party with more than 100 teenagers in attendance turned violent just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say a “confrontation” occurred and escalated into the shooting.

One of the bullets went through the Hodges’ front door. They previously told Atlanta News First that they live across the street from the home.

“Two children were deceased on the scene, one in the middle of the roadway and another on a driveway at a house in a cul de sac. The deceased Samuel Moon, 15 years of age, a 10th grader at Lithia Springs High School, and Ajanaye Hill, 14 years of age, a 9th grader at Douglas County High School,” Capt. Mauney stated in a news conference Monday afternoon.

Moments after the party ended, investigators said that about 50 yards up the road Hill and Moon were shot and killed. Officials said seven other people between the age of 14 to 19 were also injured in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office is looking for those responsible.

Police officials are also asking for any witnesses that have not already talked to Investigators to please come forward. Please contact Inv. Myrlene Jean with any information at 770-920-7139 or mjean@sheriff.douglas.ga.us

