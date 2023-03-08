Positively Georgia
4,500 Georgia soldiers deploying to bolster European allies

FILE PHOTO - A sign at an entrance gate to Fort Stewart.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — About 4,500 soldiers will deploy this summer from Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia to Europe, where they will train with NATO allies as part of a troop buildup the U.S. has maintained in the region since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Maj. Gen. Charles D. Constanza and his 3rd Infantry Division command staff will deploy for an estimated nine months along with soldiers from the division’s 2nd Armored Brigade, Division Artillery Brigade and Division Sustainment Brigade, Fort Stewart officials said Wednesday.

“We have trained hard and are confident in our ability to provide support and assistance to our allies, and proud to answer the nation’s call,” Costanza said in a news release.

The Georgia-based soldiers will head to Poland and Latvia to replace units from the 4th Infantry Division based at Fort Carson, Colorado, and the 1st Cavalry Division from Fort Hood, Texas.

Meanwhile, about 2,000 soldiers from the 3rd Infantry’s Combat Aviation Brigade are preparing to begin a European rotation this spring. They received their deployment orders last fall.

The U.S. military has maintained a greater presence in Europe since Russia invaded Ukraine last year to show support for NATO allies and deter further Russian aggression in the region. They have not been involved in the fighting in Ukraine.

The Army rushed about 3,800 soldiers from Fort Stewart’s 1st Armored Brigade overseas a year ago barely a week after the invasion began. Those troops returned home to Georgia over the summer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

