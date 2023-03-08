Positively Georgia
Atlanta airport hosting career fair to fill 2,300 positions for 40 employers

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re looking for work, the world’s busiest airport is holding a career fair on Wednesday, March 8.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials say they’re looking to hire more than 2,300 people. Some of the available positions from 40 employers include:

  • Airline Support: Airline Customer Service | Aircraft Cleaning | Baggage Handler | Luggage Cart | Attendant | Wheelchair Attendant | Ramp Agent
  • Airport Maintenance/Support: Custodian/Janitor | Warehouse | Attendant | Utility Worker | Floor Technician | Driver
  • Ground Transportation Support: Customer Service | Drivers | Operations Specialist
  • Restaurants: Barista | Bartender | CDL Driver | Cooks | Shift Lead | Host | Cashier | Server | Dishwasher | Overnight Prep | Shift Lead | Shift Managers | Utility Person | Warehouse Attendant | Zone Manager
  • Retail: Sales Associate | Manager | Cashier | Replenisher | Supervisor | Team Member
  • Professional: Administrative Assistant | Accountants | Atlanta Fire | Atlanta Police | Customer Service | Field Engineer | Firefighters – EMT | IT Specialist | Marketing Specialist | Operations Specialist | Project Manager | Programmer | Security Officer | Software Engineer | Technical Writer

The event will be held in the Domestic Terminal Atrium from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Those interested in attending must register beforehand. You must pass a 10-year federal background check. Please bring two forms of government-issued identification and 10 or more clean copies of your resumé. Many companies will interview potential candidates on the spot, so business attire is strongly encouraged.

For additional event information, click here.

ATL is hosting the first ATL Airport Career Fair of 2023! Join us on March 8, 2023, for in-person interviews and on-the-spot hiring for 60 employers. #hiring #ATLAirport ✈️

Posted by Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday, February 20, 2023

EVENT LOCATION:

