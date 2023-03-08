Atlanta airport hosting career fair to fill 2,300 positions for 40 employers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re looking for work, the world’s busiest airport is holding a career fair on Wednesday, March 8.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials say they’re looking to hire more than 2,300 people. Some of the available positions from 40 employers include:

Airline Support: Airline Customer Service | Aircraft Cleaning | Baggage Handler | Luggage Cart | Attendant | Wheelchair Attendant | Ramp Agent

Airport Maintenance/Support: Custodian/Janitor | Warehouse | Attendant | Utility Worker | Floor Technician | Driver

Ground Transportation Support: Customer Service | Drivers | Operations Specialist

Restaurants: Barista | Bartender | CDL Driver | Cooks | Shift Lead | Host | Cashier | Server | Dishwasher | Overnight Prep | Shift Lead | Shift Managers | Utility Person | Warehouse Attendant | Zone Manager

Retail: Sales Associate | Manager | Cashier | Replenisher | Supervisor | Team Member

Professional: Administrative Assistant | Accountants | Atlanta Fire | Atlanta Police | Customer Service | Field Engineer | Firefighters – EMT | IT Specialist | Marketing Specialist | Operations Specialist | Project Manager | Programmer | Security Officer | Software Engineer | Technical Writer

The event will be held in the Domestic Terminal Atrium from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Those interested in attending must register beforehand. You must pass a 10-year federal background check. Please bring two forms of government-issued identification and 10 or more clean copies of your resumé. Many companies will interview potential candidates on the spot, so business attire is strongly encouraged.

