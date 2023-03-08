Atlanta Airport looks to fill over 2K positions ahead of busy travel season

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is looking to fill more than 2,300 positions ahead of the busy summer travel season. The world’s busiest airport held a job fair Wednesday where hundreds of job seekers attended including Tara Morgan.

“I’ve been like a contract worker in the past, and I’ve always work from home,” said Morgan.

The mother of two not only worked from home, but she also spent the last 18 years home schooling her kids. Now that they’re headed off to college mom sees new opportunities ahead.

“So now I’m ready to change my career. Work away from the home so I can get myself a life, but also just to have that job stability,” said Morgan.

Morgan is one of hundreds hoping to land a new job at the world’s busiest airport. Pre-COVID, 110 million travels passed through Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson. Three years later, that number is closer to 94 million, but airport officials expect it to climb over the coming year. To be ready, they need to fill upwards of 2,300 positions.

“We are looking for everyone. Concessionaires’ partners, whether they will be working in the service industry, as I had said, we have law-enforcement partners who are here. We’ve got stake holders, that could be cleaning crews, that could be engineers,” said Andrew Gobeil, spokesperson for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Like so many businesses, COVID took its toll on the air travel industry, which in-turn impacted the many companies that do business inside airports like Hartsfield-Jackson. Those companies, more than 70, set up shop in the airport’s domestic terminal atrium Wednesday. Job seekers like Destiny Jackson went booth by booth, resume in hand, looking for a new opportunity.

“Something that’s going to benefit me in the long run. Not something temporary,” said Jackson. “Better opportunity. I’m still young. I feel like when you’re younger this is the perfect time to get as much experience as you need for later on in life.”

The airport plans to hold more jobs fairs in the coming months.

