Atlanta Public Schools to host public rezoning meetings to address overcrowding

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Public Schools wants to hear from the community during a series of meetings addressing the possibility of rezoning for students to combat overcrowding.

Right now, the focus is on three schools: Maynard H. Jackson High School, Midtown High School, and Woodson Park Academy.

The first meeting is on Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. for Maynard H. Jackson High School Maynard Holbrook Jackson High School, 801 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316.

The next meeting will be Thursday, March 9 for Midtown High School at Samuel M. Inman Middle School, 774 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306.

And the final meeting will be Wednesday, March 15 for Woodson Park Academy at KIPP Woodson Park Academy, 1605 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.

If you can’t make it in person, you can register for the virtual sessions at the links provided below. All of the virtual sessions will take place at noon and the in-person sessions will be at 6 p.m.

All potential changes being discussed will be for the 2024-2025 school year.

