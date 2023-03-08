Positively Georgia
Car crashes into gas station in DeKalb after brakes reportedly went out

A car ran into a building along Snapfinger Road in Decatur.
A car ran into a building along Snapfinger Road in Decatur.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver had the scare of her life Wednesday morning after crashing into a gas station in DeKalb County.

It happened at a BP station on the 3200 block of Snapfinger Road in Decatur.

The driver tells us that she was driving on Snapfinger when her brakes went out. To avoid hitting a bus, she says she turned into the parking lot of the gas station and crashed into the corner of the building.

The female driver was not injured but was a little shaken up. Her vehicle had front-end damage.

The cashier at the store said this is the second time that the building has been hit. The first time, the vehicle went completely into the building.

