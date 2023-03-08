Car crashes into gas station in DeKalb after brakes reportedly went out

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver had the scare of her life Wednesday morning after crashing into a gas station in DeKalb County.

It happened at a BP station on the 3200 block of Snapfinger Road in Decatur.

The driver tells us that she was driving on Snapfinger when her brakes went out. To avoid hitting a bus, she says she turned into the parking lot of the gas station and crashed into the corner of the building.

The female driver was not injured but was a little shaken up. Her vehicle had front-end damage.

The cashier at the store said this is the second time that the building has been hit. The first time, the vehicle went completely into the building.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.