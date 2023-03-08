Clayton Co. Public Schools adds new programs to deter bad behavior

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s sixth-largest school district is renewing its focus on keeping its students safe and out of trouble.

In his first virtual town hall as interim superintendent of Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS), Dr. Anthony Smith laid out his priorities for improving safety and the overall culture at schools across the district.

“We’ve had some struggles for a while,” he said during the meeting Tuesday. “I’m going to be a tough-love superintendent.”

Dr. Smith said middle and high school students who routinely get in trouble will now automatically go virtual until the district determines the student is fit to return to school. The district is also implementing what it calls an “opportunity room” at elementary schools. Described as in-school suspension, Smith said it will provide students with a curriculum that addresses their academic, behavioral, and emotional needs.

Opportunity rooms are being piloted at five elementary schools with a districtwide rollout expected on March 20.

“We have to preserve those classrooms and make sure there are as few disruptions as possible,” Dr. Smith said. “The mitigation of bad behavior with students now will be a shared responsibility of the school system and parents.”

Other initiatives created to foster positive behavior include the Youth Empowerment Service (YES) program, which will give students the chance to work with mentors and leaders in a non-traditional school setting. The district has also added elementary sports. Basketball and cheerleading are currently offered at 28 schools with plans to add soccer, and gymnastics programs.

“We’re funding these programs,” Dr. Smith said. “We didn’t get anything from the state. We’ve got parking problems without elementary basketball games. So many parents participating and supporting their children.”

They’re intended to be positive programs, which parents like Michelle Bovell support except for the opportunity rooms.

“The opportunity room sounds a lot like solitary confinement,” Bovell said. “I’m more leaning towards those initiatives that provide more alternative options for children that take them out of that setting and introduce them to something new.”

Last school year, nearly 100 weapons were found on CCPS campuses, leading to a clear backpack policy this year.

Other priorities laid out during the meeting included increasing academic achievement, financial stability and sustainability, organizational structure for success, and facility improvements. You can learn more about them by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.