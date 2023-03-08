Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill could serve nearly 4 years in jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Federal authorities have recommended former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill serve a sentence of 46 months in jail for violating the civil rights of inmates.

Hill was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp after he was arrested in April of 2021 for violating the civil rights of inmates in the Clayton County Jail, a facility he has dubbed “Georgia’s toughest para-military jail.”

The indictment alleges that Hill, without any legal justification, ordered his employees to strap detainees into a restraint chair and keep them there for hours in violation of their constitutional rights.

RELATED ARTICLES

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty on 6 of 7 federal charges

Sheriff Victor Hill set to go to trial in October for alleged abuse of inmates

Judge hears arguments in Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill federal indictment

Decision not yet made on who will replace Sheriff Victor Hill following suspension

Former Clayton County inmate files $25M lawsuit against Sheriff Victor Hill for death of baby

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.