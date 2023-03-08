Positively Georgia
Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill could serve nearly 4 years in jail

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Federal authorities have recommended former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill serve a sentence of 46 months in jail for violating the civil rights of inmates.

Hill was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp after he was arrested in April of 2021 for violating the civil rights of inmates in the Clayton County Jail, a facility he has dubbed “Georgia’s toughest para-military jail.”

The indictment alleges that Hill, without any legal justification, ordered his employees to strap detainees into a restraint chair and keep them there for hours in violation of their constitutional rights.

