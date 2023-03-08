Deadly overnight house fire under investigation in DeKalb County

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a house went up in flames overnight in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Dispatch says firefighters were called to the home on the 1200 block of Huntington Place Circle around 1:15 a.m. for reported fire and smoke. One woman died in the fire. Several others, including three children, were able to make it out safely.

Firefighters are investigating an early morning house fire here in Lithonia that killed a woman. We have a live report this morning on @ATLNewsFirst @peachtreetv pic.twitter.com/6IYBVS1GaO — Bridget Spencer (@NewswithBridget) March 8, 2023

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Atlanta News First is at the scene working to learn more. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.