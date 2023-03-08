Positively Georgia
Deadly overnight house fire under investigation in DeKalb County

One person is dead after an overnight house fire in Lithonia.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a house went up in flames overnight in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Dispatch says firefighters were called to the home on the 1200 block of Huntington Place Circle around 1:15 a.m. for reported fire and smoke. One woman died in the fire. Several others, including three children, were able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Atlanta News First is at the scene working to learn more. Stay with us for updates.

