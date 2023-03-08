Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start; Partly cloudy afternoon

Wednesday's forecast in Atlanta
Wednesday's forecast in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Rodney Harris
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a chilly start to your morning with temperatures in the 40s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 67°

Normal high - 64°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It’s a cooler start to your day with temperatures in the 40s, so make sure you grab the jacket before you leave for work. Highs this afternoon are technically still above average, but more than 10 degrees cooler than yesterday!

Rain returns Thursday

Showers will return to north Georgia on Thursday, especially after lunch. Heaver rain is expected for your Friday morning commute, which is a First Alert. Friday morning’s rain will move out by Friday evening, so your plans late Friday should be in good shape.

Saturday will be dry with more rain and isolated storms expected on Sunday, which is also a First Alert.

Next week will be colder with morning temperatures dropping into the 30s by Tuesday, which may lead to frost advisories.

