FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler, still dry, on Wednesday; Rain late in the workweek

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After back-to-back days near 80°, we’ll feel a noticeable cool-down on Wednesday. The temperature will fall into the mid 40s to low 50s by sunrise under mainly clear skies. An easterly breeze and increasing clouds will keep the temperature in the 60s in the afternoon. It likely stays rain-free through Wednesday night, but it probably will not be completely dry on Thursday.

Thursday looks cloudy and cool with highs in the 50s. Rain may develop in the afternoon - especially north of Atlanta. The temperature could slip into the 40s when rain begins. There is an even better chance of showers Thursday evening and overnight.

FIRST ALERT for rain Friday morning

The rain threat continues and increases late Thursday night into Friday morning. The best chance of rain on Friday is before noon, and it looks like a wet commute in most of north Georgia. Friday afternoon should be drier and the temperature will reach the upper 50s to low 60s. The weather looks quiet Friday evening.

A few rumbles of thunder not out of the question. (Atlanta News First)

Saturday is the pick of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Unfortunately, it will not stay dry for the second half of the weekend. Expect highs 50s with rain developing in the afternoon and continuing into the night. The early outlook for the start of next week is for drier, but still cool weather.

