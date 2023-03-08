Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he hopes to be a part of the 2024 election

By Annie Andersen
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Despite announcing that he will not run for president in 2024, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he still hopes to be a part of the 2024 election cycle.

“I’m certainly going to, you know, weigh in with the various candidates are out there and continue to express my views and opinions,” said Hogan. “I’m going to continue to travel around the country and speak out and try to figure out how I can be most helpful.”

After more than a year of speculation, Sunday, the Republican from Annapolis announced he will not run for president in 2024. “I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. And that is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president,” Hogan wrote in a statement.

Hogan said he hopes he will endorse whomever the wins the Republican nomination, but said he will not endorse former president Donald Trump if he wins the nomination.

While Hogan will not be running for president in 2024, he has not ruled out a future run. “I really haven’t given any thought to that at all,” Hogan told Gray TV. “At this point, I don’t have any any plans for tackling any new elections any time soon,” he added.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds hosting World’s Biggest Bounce House
Nathan Millard
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge
Shooting scene outside of Daallo Restaurant and Lounge on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.
1 killed in early morning shooting at restaurant in DeKalb County
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
Derodney Russell
Atlantic Station murder suspect captured in Clayton County, officials say