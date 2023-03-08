Georgia antisemitism bill on verge of passing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bill currently in the hands of the Senate after winning House approval would codify antisemitic acts as a hate crime under Georgia law.

Sponsored by state Rep. Esther Panitch, the only Jewish member of the General Assembly, the legislation would use a designation adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) to define and defend against hateful acts targeted at Jewish people and places in Georgia.

The IHRA definition states that an antisemitic act qualifies as “rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism directed towards Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, towards Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

If passed, it would require law enforcement to “consider antisemitism as evidence of discriminatory intent for any criminal and noncriminal law” in Georgia that prohibits discrimination.

“No one wanted to have to bring this bill, but it was brought because there was a sense of urgency; the community is scared,” said Rep. Panitch. “We’ve seen an escalation both in numbers and of intensity of antisemitic incidents.”

This summer, Atlanta’s Federal Reserve building was spray painted with a swastika the same month a man was arrested for painting swastikas over the city’s iconic Rainbow Crosswalk. The year prior, swastikas were spray painted on the façade of Fulton County High School.

Then in February, antisemitic flyers started showing up on lawns and in mailboxes in the Dunwoody and Sandy Springs area. Rep. Panitch received one at her home.

“I know the community is watching, including my own family,” said Rep. Panitch “We were brought into this by people who sought to intimidate us. We’re not going to be intimidated.”

The bill is getting support from local members of the Jewish community, including Rep. Panitch’s congregation and rabbi, Joshua Heller, at Temple B’nai Torah in Sandy Springs.

“We don’t want anyone to feel like it’s dangerous to be who they are, or practice their faith,” said Rabbi Heller. “What I hope that this bill will do is provide some clarity for law enforcement and for prosecutors as well to have clear lines about what constitutes hate and what doesn’t.”

With 150,000 people, metro-Atlanta has one of the highest Jewish populations of any city in the nation. But the bill didn’t pass unanimously. A group of about 20 lawmakers claimed antisemitism was already protected by Georgia law and felt the bill didn’t go far enough to protect other marginalized communities.

“It begs the question as to why the Georgia Code does not define anti-Black racism, or anti-Latino racism, or anti-Asian racism,” said Rep. Jasmine Clark, D – Lilburn, who opposed the bill. “While I certainly do not believe in partaking in oppression Olympics, I do believe that a bill such as this may unintentionally have the effect of having each marginalized group wondering, where is their definition in the code?”

“I think there’s a lot of work to do and there’s a lot of opportunity to be had with the people who voted no,” said Rep. Panitch. “And hopefully next time they have an opportunity to stand by the Jewish community, that they will.”

