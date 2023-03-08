Positively Georgia
Georgia House Rep. Tish Naghise dies

Tish Naghise
Tish Naghise(Georgia House of Representatives)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia House Rep. Letitia “Tish” Naghise (D-Fayetteville) has died. A cause of death has not been confirmed.

The Georgia House Democrats released the following statement:

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Rep. Tish Naghise. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones, her constituents, and all of those who were touched by her passion and kindness throughout her life. 

Leader James Beverly said: ‘Rep. Naghise was my dear friend and a treasured member of the Democratic Caucus. She made an impact from day one at the Capitol, showing up with enthusiasm and grace. She was deeply passionate about fighting for the greater good, which led her to a lifetime of public service and organizing. It breaks my heart to share this unfortunate news. Her presence will be missed but her legacy of public service and kindness will live on.’”

Naghise was a freshman representative from the 68th District. She was on the Budget and Fiscal Affairs Oversight, Human Relations & Aging and Small Business Development committees.

She is survived by her partner Charles.

