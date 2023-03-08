Positively Georgia
Georgia is 7th most expensive state to own car, report says

The study found that those who drive flashy vehicles are less likely to stop and allow pedestrians to cross the road.(Source: CNN)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Forbes Advisor has ranked Georgia as the 7th most expensive state to own a car after analyzing gas prices, car repair costs, car insurance rates, and monthly auto loan payments for all 50 states.

According to a report, Georgia drivers pay the fourth-highest amount for car repairs ($407.71) and have the eighth-highest average monthly auto loan payment ($590).

California, Nevada, Colorado, Florida, and Alaska are the 5 most expensive states to own a car, according to Forbes Advisor.

Find the full report, including the methodology and infographics, here.

