Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia is 7th most expensive state to own car, study finds

The study found that those who drive flashy vehicles are less likely to stop and allow...
The study found that those who drive flashy vehicles are less likely to stop and allow pedestrians to cross the road.(Source: CNN)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Forbes Advisor has ranked Georgia as the seventh most expensive state to own a car after analyzing gas prices, car repair costs, car insurance rates, and monthly auto loan payments for all 50 states.

According to a report, Georgia drivers pay the fourth-highest amount for car repairs ($407.71) and have the eighth-highest average monthly auto loan payment ($590).

MORE | Cremated remains missing from Martinez funeral home

California, Nevada, Colorado, Florida and Alaska are the five most expensive states to own a car, according to Forbes Advisor.

Find the full report, including the methodology and infographics, here.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Devante Watson
Police arrest, identify suspect in Riverdale Road deadly shooting
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Tish Naghise
Georgia House Rep. Tish Naghise dies
A car ran into a building along Snapfinger Road in Decatur.
Car crashes into gas station in DeKalb after brakes reportedly went out
The scene of a deadly two-car crash on Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain.
1 killed in crash on Hambrick Road in DeKalb County

Latest News

FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train passes passes through East Palestine, Ohio, on...
Norfolk Southern’s history runs deep into Atlanta’s corporate roots
Delta Air Lines pilots approve new contract.
Delta pilots approve new contract with 34% pay increase
Atlanta News First Podcasts
Assembly Atlanta in Doraville, Georgia
Studios at Assembly Atlanta to be completed by summer 2023
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021.
Microsoft halting development on massive westside Atlanta project