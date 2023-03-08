Georgia’s Own Credit Union honors Atlanta legends on International Women’s Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s Own Credit Union posted a sign Wednesday recognizing Atlanta legends.

Our very own Atlanta News First Monica Pearson was featured on the sign along with Julia Roberts, Rhyne Howard and Gladys Knight.

The banner can be seen in Downtown Atlanta at 100 Peachtree until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night.

Monica Kaufman Pearson is the first woman and first minority to anchor the daily evening news in Atlanta. She now hosts and produces Monica Pearson One on One, a monthly personality interview program for Gray Media Group.

