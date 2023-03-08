Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia’s Own Credit Union honors Atlanta legends on International Women’s Day

Our very own Atlanta News First Monica Pearson was featured on the sign along with Julia Roberts, Rhyne Howard and Gladys Knight.
Georgia's Own Credit Union's sign recognizing International Women's Day
Georgia's Own Credit Union's sign recognizing International Women's Day(WANF)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s Own Credit Union posted a sign Wednesday recognizing Atlanta legends.

Our very own Atlanta News First Monica Pearson was featured on the sign along with Julia Roberts, Rhyne Howard and Gladys Knight.

The banner can be seen in Downtown Atlanta at 100 Peachtree until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night.

Monica Kaufman Pearson is the first woman and first minority to anchor the daily evening news in Atlanta. She now hosts and produces Monica Pearson One on One, a monthly personality interview program for Gray Media Group.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
21-year-old Devante Watson
Police arrest, identify suspect in Riverdale Road deadly shooting
Carroll County Armed Robbery Suspects
Two individuals wanted for armed robbery at Carroll County gas station
Escaped Inmate Arrest
Georgia jail escapee captured, officials say
A car ran into a building along Snapfinger Road in Decatur.
Car crashes into gas station in DeKalb after brakes reportedly went out

Latest News

Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright, center, stands with his attorneys, Skyler Hill and Joseph...
Lawyer: DNA proves XXXTentacion’s alleged killer’s innocence
Ajanaye Hill, Samuel Moon
$40K reward offered for information in Douglas County murder case
Centegix wearable badge and Flock safety camera
Metro Atlanta schools investing thousands in technology. But are schools safer?
Mary J. Blige Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit Flyer and head shot
Mary J. Blige announces the second annual Strength of a Woman Festival