Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Gov. Brian Kemp attends Georgia Logistics Summit as more companies, jobs come to the state

By Dal Cannady
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the state continues to grow, Georgia’s governor says logistics and transportation become even more crucial to move things within the state, to the nation, and to the world.

The annual Georgia Logistics Summit brings together nearly 1,000 people from companies, government agencies and more. They’re studying what works and what doesn’t when it comes to shipping, trucking, and the other platforms business needs to work in Georgia.

With Georgia companies expanding nationally and internationally, and more companies locating in Georgia, leaders say keeping things going has become it’s own industry with 32,000 companies and 250,000 jobs connected to it statewide.

“This industry accounts for $83.4 billion dollars....83.4 billion...in economic impact for the great state of Georgia,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Kemp says the summit is one of the ways companies and state government work together to keep things running and prepare for more growth.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Devante Watson
Police arrest, identify suspect in Riverdale Road deadly shooting
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Tish Naghise
Georgia House Rep. Tish Naghise dies
A car ran into a building along Snapfinger Road in Decatur.
Car crashes into gas station in DeKalb after brakes reportedly went out
The scene of a deadly two-car crash on Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain.
1 killed in crash on Hambrick Road in DeKalb County

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Spotty showers this morning; rain this evening
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving a Cobb County Police officer Wednesday night on...
Officer shoots driver during traffic stop in Cobb County, police say
Patients Beyond Borders CEO Josef Woodman says despite unsafe conditions in different areas of...
Expert explains medical tourism risks after SC natives killed during travel
Rodrigo Floriano, Jose Martinez, Susana Morales
Gwinnett Police hold forum to address concerns over teen death cases
Horry Hope launches for opiod awareness
Researchers warn of accidental opioid poisonings