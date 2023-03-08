Positively Georgia
Gun recovered at Renaissance Middle School, officials say

Police line tape
Police line tape(KVLY)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County police recovered a gun at Renaissance Middle School Wednesday, according to a statement released from the school.

The school was put into a “hard lockdown” and all students were kept in class after a student reported to an adult about seeing another student with a weapon on campus.

Police officers located and confiscated the gun after questioning several students.

“This is an extremely serious occurrence, and this behavior will not be tolerated. Any situation potentially endangering the safety of our school community will be handled quickly and judiciously, including a discipline hearing and possibly criminal charges for the responsible parties,” said Middle School Principal Ava Williams.

