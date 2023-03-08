Positively Georgia
Historic Cobb Co. theater shuts its doors after 42 years

Atlanta Lyric Theatre closes its doors after 42 years.
Atlanta Lyric Theatre closes its doors after 42 years.(Robert Mitchel Owenby Photography | Atlanta Lyric Theatre)
By Amanda Rose
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “It’s very sad to see it go. It definitely will leave a huge whole in this town,” said Jono Davis, artistic director of the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre.

Davis remembers his very first musical with the Atlanta Lyric Theatre starring in ‘Rent’ back in 2010.

“I know a lot, tons of Atlanta actors, use the Lyric as their first professional theatre when they first got out of college or, you know, getting their footing in this community,” he said.

Davis says up until about 2016 the Atlanta Lyric Theatre was the only professional musical theatre company in Atlanta. For the past 42 years, its pulled in several Broadway stars to be a part of its productions and many have gone off to have amazing careers.

Unfortunately, that history is coming to an end.

Atlanta Lyric Theatre board members tell Atlanta News First before the pandemic it would have 60 percent or more of available seats filled. Today, that number is down by half.

“A lot of theaters are living show by show and just trying to struggle forward. Some are doing better than others, but it’s just the climate right now,” said Davis.

“We didn’t realize they were as bad a shape as they actually were,” said Karen Heard, a Marietta business owner. “We’re very upset when we see someone not make it and have to close.”

Born and raised in Marietta, Len Thompson, says he’s sad his town is losing more than its history but a piece of its culture.

“it’s a living city, it’s not a museum. But there are things that culturally enrich the city and I think the Lyric Theatre was one of those things that culturally enrich it,” Thompson said.

Board members of the Atlanta Lyric Theatre say they’re currently processing refunds for people who bought subscriptions for their next season. However, at this time, they can’t refund tickets purchased for the last two shows that were cancelled.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

