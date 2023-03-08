Positively Georgia
House Republicans and Democrats agree Georgia budget proposal is “a good bill”

The bill includes $2,000 raises for teachers and $4,000 raises for law enforcement.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The House is expected to vote on the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget on Thursday. Speaker of the House Jon Burns (R-Newington) is expecting lawmakers will approve the budget after discussing it.

“I think after we pass it tomorrow, the Senate will pass it back to us without any suggestions,” said Burns.

The budget includes more funding to address problems like the teacher shortage, law enforcement retention, and more money to support people struggling after the pandemic.

Republican House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration (R-Dacula) feels confident in the budget lawmakers spent months working on.

“I expect there will be resounding support for this budget,” said Efstration.

The bill includes $2,000 raises for teachers, $4,000 raises for law enforcement and $950 million for one-time property tax rebates for homeowners totaling an estimated thousand dollars per person.

Democrat Minority Leader Billy Mitchell (D-Stone Mountain) would have liked to see needs-based grant money included in this year’s budget.

“Overall, I think it is a very good budget,” said Mitchell.

There are two additional priorities that could help people struggling mentally and financially. The budget includes more than $2 million to hire more support staff for the 9-8-8 crisis hotline and $6 million to pay for school breakfasts and lunches for tens of thousands of public school students.

“You can’t learn if you aren’t ready to learn, and that’s one way to make sure they’re ready to learn,” said Burns.

