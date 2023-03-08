Mary J. Blige announces the second annual Strength of a Women Festival

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grammy award-winning singer, actress, producer, philanthropist and global superstar Mary J. Blige has teamed up with Pepsi for the second annual Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit in partnership with Live Nation Urban.

She is kicking off International Women’s Day with pre-sales starting Wednesday at noon for the 2-night concert at State Farm Arena on May 12 and 13. While general on-sale begins Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m ET.

Mary has created and curated the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit as the only all-Black female team and the concert will include the hip-hop 50 celebration featuring rarely-performed hits by Mary J. Blige and friends in a special” MJB B-Sides” set.

" I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit back to Atlanta for its second year, " said Mary J. Blige, Founder of Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit.

Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build amongst a community of women is the reason why we created this festival. I’m so grateful for all of the support from our performers and participants and of course Live Nation Urban, Pepsi and our additional partners who are committed to celebrating and creating a community for Black women.

The Strength of a Women Summit which will be held at America’s Mart is a 4-day experience including a pivotal panel and conversation around empowering, educating and equity. There will also be a Purpose Ball with special guest Saucy Santana to celebrate and honor the LGBTQ communities impact on popular culture in Atlanta.

The concert will have an all-star lineup including Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker, Robert Glasper, Mike Epps, Jodeci, Busta Rhymes, Jeezy, Method Man, Jadakiss, Lucky Daye, Coco Jones, Saucy Santana, Sunday Service Collective and Muni Long.

Pepsi, the festival’s partner supports Mary and her impactful work on and off the stage and will bring its platform to the event experience throughout the festival grounds. Pepsi plans to amplify the musical experience for fans and elevate local women-led businesses.

“The Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit is a testament to the power of amplifying Black women and their voices – starting with Mary, someone whose vision and presence has been instrumental in its success. As a brand and company rooted in celebrating culture and uplifting communities, we are thrilled to show our support and continue to provide new ways to elevate the festival experience for guests throughout the expanded weekend of activities, all while highlighting and supporting the remarkable women of the Atlanta community,” said Kent Montgomery, Senior Vice President, PepsiCo Industry Relations and Multicultural Development

Mary J. Blige Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit Flyer and head shot

Blige’s other partners Nicole Jackson, Vice President of MJB Inc., and Marketing Maven Ashaunna Ayars of The Ayars Agency will return this May with initiatives that further empower women of the BIPOC community.

Jackson, Mary’s long-time business partner, shared " the popularity and impact of the inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit successfully showed how and why Black women are the blueprint for cultural relevancy and inclusion. Being able to look back and see the global reach the festival had through our livestream and billions of media impressions is confirmation that we are filling a void in the festival space. Mary, Ashaunna and myself are overjoyed to be back in Atlanta again and look forward to continued expansion in our programming and partnerships.”

To purchase tickets to the concert visit www.soawfestival.com and Ticketmaster.com.

