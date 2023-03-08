Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police arrest, identify suspect in Riverdale Road deadly shooting

21-year-old Devante Watson
21-year-old Devante Watson(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police have arrested and identified a suspect in a fatal shooting in College Park on March 3. The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Devante Watson of Atlanta.

According to police, Watson shot and wounded 57-year-old Eric Crane who later died in a hospital from his injuries. During the investigation, several eyewitnesses were able to advise officers that a black male was observed shooting Mr. Crane several times and then running back to a vehicle and leaving the scene. Police say Crane and Watson did not know each other.

Watson is currently in custody at the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Escaped Inmate Arrest
Georgia jail escapee captured, officials say
Erica Atkins
Henry County bookstore owner kidnapped, killed by employee, warrants say
Carroll County Armed Robbery Suspects
Two individuals wanted for armed robbery at Carroll County gas station

Latest News

Sloomoo Institute in Atlanta
Sloomoo Institute Atlanta: A slime experience for children, adults
Sloomoo Institute Atlanta: A slime experience for children, adults
National Noodle Month with Jinya
Celebrating National Noodle Month with Jinya Ramen Bar
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train passes passes through East Palestine, Ohio, on...
Norfolk Southern’s history runs deep into Atlanta’s corporate roots
Celebrating National Noodle Month with Jinya Ramen Bar