Police arrest, identify suspect in Riverdale Road deadly shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police have arrested and identified a suspect in a fatal shooting in College Park on March 3. The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Devante Watson of Atlanta.

According to police, Watson shot and wounded 57-year-old Eric Crane who later died in a hospital from his injuries. During the investigation, several eyewitnesses were able to advise officers that a black male was observed shooting Mr. Crane several times and then running back to a vehicle and leaving the scene. Police say Crane and Watson did not know each other.

Watson is currently in custody at the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges.

