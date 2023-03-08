Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Program allows high schoolers to train with local fire department

A unique program is giving teens the chance to learn what it takes to be a Cobb County Firefighter.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A unique program in Cobb County is giving teens the chance to learn what it takes to be a Cobb County Firefighter.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything!” said 16-year-old Edith Banos.

Students from Osborne High School have the opportunity to enroll in the Firefighting Pathway Program. They take a bus from school to Cobb County Fire Department Training Center.

“The program is two years long. So, the first full year is firefighting and the second year is that EMT class,” said Pathway Program Instructor Kayla Greene.

Students are taught how to apply a tourniquet and administer CPR; they train to break down doors, to maneuver through a fire with their team in mind.

“I have been pushed to my limits. This program has shown me that I definitely have some weak spots but it has made me grow,” said 18-year-old Madeline Valenzuela.

Sophomores, juniors, and seniors are in the program now.

“I see test scores go up. My kids’ grades are better,” said Greene.

Four seniors in the program have already started the hiring process with the Cobb County Fire Department.

“It has taught me so much responsibility, respect, and leadership that I didn’t know I was capable of,” said 17-year-old Evie Hague.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
21-year-old Devante Watson
Police arrest, identify suspect in Riverdale Road deadly shooting
Carroll County Armed Robbery Suspects
Two individuals wanted for armed robbery at Carroll County gas station
Escaped Inmate Arrest
Georgia jail escapee captured, officials say
A car ran into a building along Snapfinger Road in Decatur.
Car crashes into gas station in DeKalb after brakes reportedly went out

Latest News

Sloomoo Institute in Atlanta
Sloomoo Institute Atlanta: A slime experience for children, adults
National Noodle Month with Jinya
Celebrating National Noodle Month with Jinya Ramen Bar
Atlanta airport
Atlanta airport hosting career fair to fill 2,300 positions for 40 employers
Road closed sign generic
Busy Decatur road set to close due to ‘filming’