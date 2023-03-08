Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Sloomoo Institute Atlanta: A slime experience for children, adults

Check out this ooey-gooey hands-on experience for children and adults
Sloomoo Institute Atlanta: A slime experience for children, adults
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sloomoo Institute celebrates joy through sensory play.

Glue-based slime is the main attraction, and it comes in many different textures and colors.

If you attend the Sloomoo Institute you should wear comfortable shoes and clothes you don’t mind getting messy.

Sloomoo Institute launched in October of 2019 with an interactive 12,000 square-foot experiential space in SoHo, NYC.

Sloomoo’s universe expanded to Chicago & Atlanta in the winter of 2022.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Escaped Inmate Arrest
Georgia jail escapee captured, officials say
Erica Atkins
Henry County bookstore owner kidnapped, killed by employee, warrants say
Carroll County Armed Robbery Suspects
Two individuals wanted for armed robbery at Carroll County gas station

Latest News

National Noodle Month with Jinya
Celebrating National Noodle Month with Jinya Ramen Bar
Atlanta airport
Atlanta airport hosting career fair to fill 2,300 positions for 40 employers
Road closed sign generic
Busy Decatur road set to close due to ‘filming’
Ada Developers Academy, Atlanta Campus opens
Tuition-free school in Atlanta breaking barriers for a more diverse workforce