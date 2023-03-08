Sloomoo Institute Atlanta: A slime experience for children, adults

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sloomoo Institute celebrates joy through sensory play.

Glue-based slime is the main attraction, and it comes in many different textures and colors.

If you attend the Sloomoo Institute you should wear comfortable shoes and clothes you don’t mind getting messy.

Sloomoo Institute launched in October of 2019 with an interactive 12,000 square-foot experiential space in SoHo, NYC.

Sloomoo’s universe expanded to Chicago & Atlanta in the winter of 2022.

