Two individuals wanted for armed robbery at Carroll County gas station
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Carroll County need help in identifying two people wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in January.
According to Carroll County Sheriff’s Office officials, two males walked into the 5 Points Gas Station at 4921 Highway 61 and Flat Rock Road on Jan. 7 with guns and robbed the employees around 11:17 p.m.
Surveillance photos shared by officials show what appear to be two masked individuals with masks on walk into the gas station. One individual appears to have a black and white hoodie, while one has a dark hoodie.
If you have any information on the identity of these two individuals, please contact Investigator Ametrice Jackson at Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 770-830-5916 ext 2253 or ajackson@carrollsheriff.com.
