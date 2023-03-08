Positively Georgia
Two individuals wanted for armed robbery at Carroll County gas station

Carroll County Armed Robbery Suspects
Carroll County Armed Robbery Suspects(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Carroll County need help in identifying two people wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in January.

According to Carroll County Sheriff’s Office officials, two males walked into the 5 Points Gas Station at 4921 Highway 61 and Flat Rock Road on Jan. 7 with guns and robbed the employees around 11:17 p.m.

Surveillance photos shared by officials show what appear to be two masked individuals with masks on walk into the gas station. One individual appears to have a black and white hoodie, while one has a dark hoodie.

Carroll County armed robbery suspects
Carroll County armed robbery suspects
If you have any information on the identity of these two individuals, please contact Investigator Ametrice Jackson at Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 770-830-5916 ext 2253 or ajackson@carrollsheriff.com.

