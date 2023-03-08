Woman found dead in metro Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a location Wednesday morning.

Police were called to 2950 Springdale Rd SW just before 10 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a person down.

Officials say officers located a female deceased inside of a location.

No other details are being released at this time.

