Woman found dead in metro Atlanta, police say

Death investigation
Death investigation(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a location Wednesday morning.

Police were called to 2950 Springdale Rd SW just before 10 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a person down.

Officials say officers located a female deceased inside of a location.

No other details are being released at this time.

Atlanta News First will update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

