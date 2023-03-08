Positively Georgia
Woman injured in southwest Atlanta shooting

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a woman was injured in a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Darrah Drive SW around 9:37 a.m. after reports of shots fired. Officers found a female with a gunshot wound to her arm.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital. The current extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene. The investigation continues.

This marks the second shooting in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday. Officials say a person was shot and killed and another individual was injured in a shooting on Cleveland Avenue around 2 a.m.

This shooting remains under investigation.

