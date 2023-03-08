Xernona Clayton honored with statue in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This International Women’s Day, the city of Atlanta honored a female icon in the civil rights movement.

A statue of Xernona Clayton unveiled today pays tribute to the woman behind the International Civil Rights Walk Of Fame in Atlanta.

Clayton previously worked undercover for the Chicago Urban League before moving to Atlanta in 1965.

She pushed for de-segregation in Atlanta’s hospitals and was the first Black person in the South to host a regularly scheduled prime-time talk show.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens explained the significance of today’s unveiling.

“Miss Clayton is also only the second woman honored with a street and plaza designation here in Atlanta. This’ll be the second woman to have that and the first Black woman with a statue in downtown Atlanta.”

You can see her statue in downtown Atlanta at West Peachtree Street and Xernona Clayton Way.

