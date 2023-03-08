Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Xernona Clayton honored with statue in downtown Atlanta

You can see her statue in downtown Atlanta at West Peachtree Street and Xernona Clayton Way.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This International Women’s Day,  the city of Atlanta honored a female icon in the civil rights movement.

A statue of Xernona Clayton unveiled today pays tribute to the woman behind the International Civil Rights Walk Of Fame in Atlanta.

Clayton previously worked undercover for the Chicago Urban League before moving to Atlanta in 1965.

She pushed for de-segregation in Atlanta’s hospitals and was the first Black person in the South to host a regularly scheduled prime-time talk show.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens explained the significance of today’s unveiling.

“Miss Clayton is also only the second woman honored with a street and plaza designation here in Atlanta. This’ll be the second woman to have that and the first Black woman with a statue in downtown Atlanta.”

You can see her statue in downtown Atlanta at West Peachtree Street and Xernona Clayton Way.

RELATED: Xernona Clayton promotes Black excellence

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
21-year-old Devante Watson
Police arrest, identify suspect in Riverdale Road deadly shooting
Carroll County Armed Robbery Suspects
Two individuals wanted for armed robbery at Carroll County gas station
Escaped Inmate Arrest
Georgia jail escapee captured, officials say
A car ran into a building along Snapfinger Road in Decatur.
Car crashes into gas station in DeKalb after brakes reportedly went out

Latest News

ATLANTA SKYLINE
Funding to help underserved people get jobs
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Person injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Funding to help underserved people get jobs
Georgia lawmakers file federal complaints against Wellstar after Atlanta hospital closures
Lawmakers file complaints against Wellstar after Atlanta hospital closures
Lawmakers file complaints against Wellstar after Atlanta hospital closures