All lanes blocked on I-20 WB in DeKalb after chase, shooting involving officer

Panoala and Wesley Chapel Rd will be shut down for several hours, officials said.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting involving an officer has all lanes blocked on I-20 WB in DeKalb County.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, an officer was involved in a vehicle pursuit beginning in Rockdale County and ending in Dekalb County near I-20 EB and Panola Rd.

Officials told Atlanta News First that the suspect had active warrants for Aggravated Assault.

All of the westbound lanes of I-20 near Wesley Chapel Road are shut down as the investigation continues.

Cameras from GDOT show police activity on both sides of the interstate.

No deputies were injured in the crash, officials say.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate which is protocol.

Authorities said you should avoid this area.

