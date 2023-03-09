Atlanta parents upset about possible school rezoning plan

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some Atlanta public schools are overcrowded, but parents are not happy about a possible solution.

Many spoke out against a rezoning option to solve the problem.

Maynard Jackson High School is one of the impacted schools. Dozens of parents came to the school to voice their concerns at a meeting for the Jackson and Carver clusters.

“At the end of the day, these are children that we’re affecting,” Benteen Elementary PTO president Amberly Toole said.

Atlanta Public Schools also presented an option that doesn’t require rezoning, which most parents said was the better one.

The rezoning plan would rezone Jackson High School to Carver High School, King Middle School to Price Middle School, Benteen and Obama Elementary Schools to Slater Elementary, and Parkside Elementary to Obama and Benteen Elementary, according to the district’s handout.

The concerns of parents varied.

Some said they didn’t want their children to be in a new environment or their children to leave friends behind.

Others mentioned safety and transportation concerns.

“For me and for a lot of parents it’s less than a 10-minute walk, some parents don’t drive,” parent Maria Lugo said about her child’s school. “I wish they could have come to the neighborhood, do a survey, about how it’s going to affect you to move to this other school.”

School officials pointed out the meeting was to hear those concerns and take into consideration how families feel.

But parents told Atlanta News First they don’t feel included.

There are more meetings scheduled, including at Midtown High School on Thursday at 6 p.m.

If you can’t make it in person, you can register for the virtual sessions at the links provided below. All of the virtual sessions will take place at noon and the in-person sessions will be at 6 p.m.

