Atlanta Public Schools to host career fairs for teachers, support staff

File - teacher in classroom
File - teacher in classroom(WMC Action News 5)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Public Schools is hosting two career fairs this weekend in order to help fill key positions on the district’s instructional and operational teams.

The district is hiring teachers in all grade levels and subject areas, with a concentration on high-needs areas such as math, science, special needs, and CTAE (career, technical and agricultural education). Operational positions include bus drivers, nutrition workers, HVAC technicians, crossing guards, school resource officers, mechanics, plumbers, and more.

Hiring bonuses include:

  • $1,000 for drivers with a current CDL
  • $800 - $1,000 for teaching positions in Turnaround Schools
  • $3,000 - $5,000 for teachers in high-need areas

Both events will be held in person on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Frederick Douglass High School (225 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, NW). Teachers may attend the event virtually by registering in advance here.

