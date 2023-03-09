Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Columbus native Ben Carr set to make Masters Tournament debut

Columbus native Ben Carr set to make Masters Tournament debut
Columbus native Ben Carr set to make Masters Tournament debut(WTVM)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus native Ben Carr will fulfill a lifelong dream next month at the 87th Masters Tournament.

Carr, a Columbus High School graduate, will compete at Augusta National as an amateur. He qualified for the event by finishing as a finalist at the U.S. Amateur in August. Carr is currently finishing up his final season as a collegiate golfer at Georgia Southern.

In 2019, Carr won the Southeastern Amateur Championship at his home course: the Country Club of Columbus. He won the event for the second time two years later.

See the video below for our full interview with Carr.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OIS in DeKalb County
Man shot by Rockdale County deputies on I-20 after dramatic multi-county chase
Police talking to man on bridge on I-75 SB
I-75 SB at Northside Drive reopened after police altercation with wanted man
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Death investigation
Woman found dead in metro Atlanta, police say
Image of crayons and red apple against blackboard
Sandy Springs special education teacher dies unexpectedly

Latest News

eMLS star Paulo Neto at the 2022 eMLS Cup in Austin, Texas.
INTERVIEW: Atlanta United eMLS player Paulo Neto joins Atlanta News First
Atlanta Dream forward Cheyenne Parker (32) defends during a WNBA basketball game against the...
Dream extend forward Cheyenne Parker’s contract
Kennesaw State brings rags-to-riches story to 1st NCAA party
Atlanta News First sports director Fred Kalil is retiring.
Atlanta News First sports director Fred Kalil announces retirement