Crash involving an ambulance causing traffic delays in Conyers

Courtesy: Conyers Police
Courtesy: Conyers Police(WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The northbound lanes of Hwy 138 at the intersection of Dogwood Drive is shut down due to an accident involving an ambulance.

In a picture posted by Conyers Police, you can see an ambulance flipped over on its side.

No word on if there were any injuries related to the accident.= or how many cars were involved.

Georgia State Patrol is on the scene conducting the accident investigation, officials said.

