Crash involving an ambulance causing traffic delays in Conyers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The northbound lanes of Hwy 138 at the intersection of Dogwood Drive is shut down due to an accident involving an ambulance.

In a picture posted by Conyers Police, you can see an ambulance flipped over on its side.

No word on if there were any injuries related to the accident.= or how many cars were involved.

Georgia State Patrol is on the scene conducting the accident investigation, officials said.

The northbound lanes of Highway 138 at the intersection of Dogwood Drive is still shutdown due to an accident involving an ambulance. Georgia State Patrol is on scene conducting the accident investigation. Any media inquiries should be forwarded to @ga_dps . #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/RmG8agsHbJ — Conyers Police (@ConyersPolice) March 9, 2023

