Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

First Alert: Rain returns Thursday into Friday

Rain will lower the pollen count temporarily
First Alert: Showers Thursday PM into Friday AM
By Fred Campagna
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The extremely high pollen count will lower some over the next few days as showers return to north Georgia. There is a low chance of rain for the Thursday morning commute with the temperature in the low 50s. Rain chances increase during the afternoon, especially in northwest Georgia, and rain is likely Thursday evening. It’s possible the Thursday afternoon/evening commute could be rainy in Metro Atlanta. The high temperature will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, but the temperature will fall through the 50s when the rain begins.

A First Alert continues Thursday night into Friday morning with more showers likely. The Friday morning commute looks wet, but the system will move steadily through north Georgia and drier weather returns in the afternoon. The workweek ends on a high note with late-day sunshine and temps in the 60s Friday afternoon.

It will dip into the low 40s or upper 30s Friday night with a northwesterly breeze. Saturday looks chilly early and cool in the afternoon. We’ll see filtered sunshine with highs upper 50s to low 60s.

Another First Alert is ahead for Sunday as rain returns. It may rain for a big chunk of the day, so we’re unlikely to get to enjoy the later sunset after turning our clocks ahead an hour Saturday night for the start of Daylight Saving Time.

You can be alerted to rain approaching your plans in the First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
21-year-old Devante Watson
Police arrest, identify suspect in Riverdale Road deadly shooting
A car ran into a building along Snapfinger Road in Decatur.
Car crashes into gas station in DeKalb after brakes reportedly went out
Carroll County Armed Robbery Suspects
Two individuals wanted for armed robbery at Carroll County gas station
Escaped Inmate Arrest
Georgia jail escapee captured, officials say

Latest News

Messy evening commute on tap for Thursday
First Alert | Multiple rounds of rain on the way
Fred Campagna
First Alert: Showers Thursday PM into Friday AM
Rain returns Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start; Partly cloudy afternoon