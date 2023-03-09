First Alert: Rain returns Thursday into Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The extremely high pollen count will lower some over the next few days as showers return to north Georgia. There is a low chance of rain for the Thursday morning commute with the temperature in the low 50s. Rain chances increase during the afternoon, especially in northwest Georgia, and rain is likely Thursday evening. It’s possible the Thursday afternoon/evening commute could be rainy in Metro Atlanta. The high temperature will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, but the temperature will fall through the 50s when the rain begins.

A First Alert continues Thursday night into Friday morning with more showers likely. The Friday morning commute looks wet, but the system will move steadily through north Georgia and drier weather returns in the afternoon. The workweek ends on a high note with late-day sunshine and temps in the 60s Friday afternoon.

It will dip into the low 40s or upper 30s Friday night with a northwesterly breeze. Saturday looks chilly early and cool in the afternoon. We’ll see filtered sunshine with highs upper 50s to low 60s.

Another First Alert is ahead for Sunday as rain returns. It may rain for a big chunk of the day, so we’re unlikely to get to enjoy the later sunset after turning our clocks ahead an hour Saturday night for the start of Daylight Saving Time.

