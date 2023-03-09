FIRST ALERT: Spotty showers this morning; Rain this evening
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You’ll see spotty showers this morning as you drive to work with heavier rain in metro Atlanta this evening.
Thursday’s summary
High - 62°
Normal high - 64°
Chance of rain - 80%
What you need to know
Watch out for spotty showers this morning. Everyone won’t get wet, but you may have to dodge a shower or two with no storms. It will be mostly dry this afternoon with more rain moving into metro Atlanta for your drive home, which is a First Alert. No severe weather is expected.
Rain will continue for your drive to work on Friday morning, which is also a First Alert. It’ll will be dry by Friday afternoon and remain dry through Saturday.
More rain is expected throughout the day on Sunday, which is also a First Alert.
Next week will be dry, but colder! Expect a frost or freeze next Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.