FIRST ALERT: Spotty showers this morning; rain this evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You’ll see spotty showers this morning as you drive to work with heavier rain in metro Atlanta this evening.

Thursday’s summary

High - 62°

Normal high - 64°

Chance of rain - 80%

What you need to know

Watch out for spotty showers this morning. Everyone won’t get wet, but you may have to dodge a shower or two with no storms. It will be mostly dry this afternoon with more rain moving into metro Atlanta for your drive home, which is a First Alert. No severe weather is expected.

Rain will continue for your drive to work on Friday morning, which is also a First Alert. It’ll will be dry by Friday afternoon and remain dry through Saturday.

More rain is expected throughout the day on Sunday, which is also a First Alert.

Next week will be dry, but colder! Expect a frost or freeze next Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

