Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT: Spotty showers this morning; Rain this evening

By Rodney Harris
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You’ll see spotty showers this morning as you drive to work with heavier rain in metro Atlanta this evening.

Thursday’s summary

High - 62°

Normal high - 64°

Chance of rain - 80%

What you need to know

Watch out for spotty showers this morning. Everyone won’t get wet, but you may have to dodge a shower or two with no storms. It will be mostly dry this afternoon with more rain moving into metro Atlanta for your drive home, which is a First Alert. No severe weather is expected.

Rain will continue for your drive to work on Friday morning, which is also a First Alert. It’ll will be dry by Friday afternoon and remain dry through Saturday.

More rain is expected throughout the day on Sunday, which is also a First Alert.

Next week will be dry, but colder! Expect a frost or freeze next Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Devante Watson
Police arrest, identify suspect in Riverdale Road deadly shooting
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Tish Naghise
Georgia House Rep. Tish Naghise dies
A car ran into a building along Snapfinger Road in Decatur.
Car crashes into gas station in DeKalb after brakes reportedly went out
The scene of a deadly two-car crash on Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain.
1 killed in crash on Hambrick Road in DeKalb County

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Spotty showers this morning; rain this evening
WANF First Alert Headline
First Alert: Rain returns Thursday into Friday
Messy evening commute on tap for Thursday
First Alert | Multiple rounds of rain on the way
Fred Campagna
First Alert: Showers Thursday PM into Friday AM