Former Cobb County educator charged with having alcohol on school grounds

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County Schools employee was fired after allegedly drinking alcohol on school property.

An arrest warrant says Jean Warnken was in possession of alcohol on public school grounds on March 3rd.

The warrant also says Warnken had a plastic cup with a lid and straw containing an alcoholic beverage inside a classroom with students.

“Oh, it’s definitely a concern,” one parent told Atlanta News First.

Davis Elementary School tweeted a photo of Warnken in May 2020 when she was named Certified Employee of the Year. A Cobb Schools spokesperson confirms she was a paraprofessional.

“Although this person no longer works for the District, Cobb Schools police and local administration are working with a police investigation into a paraprofessional. We expect all employees to support students as professionals and uphold District policy.” -Cobb Schools Spokesperson.

“Is the school using the right protocols to recruit these teachers? Are they randomly testing the teachers for drugs? That happens in the private workplace all the time,” another parent said.

Atlanta News First reached out to Warnken for comment on Thursday, but we have not heard back.

