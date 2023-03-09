Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Fueling For The Future: Eating For Strength

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - March Is National Nutrition Month And This Year’s Theme Is “Fueling For The Future.”  Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Marie Spano Is Here To Share Delicious, Nourishing Foods That Keep Our Muscles, Bones, And Minds Strong And Healthy. For More Information Visit: Thedairyalliance.Com. Sponsored By: The Dairy Alliance.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Devante Watson
Police arrest, identify suspect in Riverdale Road deadly shooting
Tish Naghise
Georgia House Rep. Tish Naghise dies
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Death investigation
Woman found dead in metro Atlanta, police say
A car ran into a building along Snapfinger Road in Decatur.
Car crashes into gas station in DeKalb after brakes reportedly went out

Latest News

API - dairy
Fueling For The Future: Eating For Strength
API - 53
Fifth Third Bank is Doing Banking Differently
API - 53
Fifth Third Bank is Doing Banking Differently
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train passes passes through East Palestine, Ohio, on...
Norfolk Southern’s history runs deep into Atlanta’s corporate roots