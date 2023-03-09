Positively Georgia
Funding to help underserved people get jobs

The money will be used to train underserved populations in transportation, distribution, logistics and construction.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Atlanta announced it will spend more than half a million dollars in federal funding to give homeless people training and job opportunities

Work Source Atlanta is getting $700,000 dollars.

The money will be used to train underserved populations in transportation, distribution, logistics and construction.

work Source Atlanta is also partnering with Georgia Justice Project for referrals to pair people released from prison with employers that hire ex-offenders.

