Georgia House Rep. Tish Naghise dies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia House Rep. Letitia “Tish” Naghise (D-Fayetteville) has died. A cause of death has not been confirmed.

Please read my statement on the passing of Representative Tish Naghise: pic.twitter.com/zhhV0DQQJm — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 8, 2023

The desk of Georgia House Rep. Letitia “Tish” Naghise (D-Fayetteville) is covered this morning. Friends and colleagues have put flowers on her desk. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/KiKnYxBISo — Abby Kousouris (@AbbyKousouris) March 9, 2023

The Georgia House Democrats released the following statement:

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Rep. Tish Naghise. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones, her constituents, and all of those who were touched by her passion and kindness throughout her life.

Leader James Beverly said: ‘Rep. Naghise was my dear friend and a treasured member of the Democratic Caucus. She made an impact from day one at the Capitol, showing up with enthusiasm and grace. She was deeply passionate about fighting for the greater good, which led her to a lifetime of public service and organizing. It breaks my heart to share this unfortunate news. Her presence will be missed but her legacy of public service and kindness will live on.’”

Naghise was a freshman representative from the 68th District. She was on the Budget and Fiscal Affairs Oversight, Human Relations & Aging and Small Business Development committees.

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia) released the following statement:

“I am shocked and saddened by news of Rep. Tish Naghise’s passing. I always knew Tish to be a kind, caring, hardworking, and committed community leader and public servant. Alisha and I send our love and deepest condolences to Tish’s family. Georgia will miss Tish.”

Fair Fight released the following statement:

“The Fair Fight team is deeply mourning the passing of Rep. Tish Naghise, who was a champion for democracy, community leader, and business leader. Rep. Naghise was new to the state legislature, but for those from the South Metro-Atlanta community, she was a mother, wife, daughter, longtime activist, and servant who never gave up on championing their rights.

After running a successful business and caring for her family, Rep. Naghise could have chosen a different life, but she chose to give her time and passion to ensuring we all had a voice in our democracy. From President Obama’s campaign in 2008, to her work to advocate for the passage of the Affordable Care Act, to her work in the most recent elections as a candidate herself, Tish spent her time organizing her community, making calls and knocking doors to spark enthusiasm for elections,voting, and civic engagement. When we talk about the Black women who helped make change in Georgia, Tish’s name is chief among them.

Rep. Naghise’s dedication to her family and democracy is unmatched. Without her work and love for our state and her community, Georgia would not be the inspiration it is today. We send our deepest condolences to her family, her district, and her colleagues on her loss.”

She is survived by her partner Charles.

The Fayetteville resident won a Democratic primary in House District 68, which includes Atlanta suburbs in southern Fulton and northern Fayette counties, before easily beating a Republican in November.

Naghise said on her website that she got involved in Democratic politics when Barack Obama ran for election in the 2008 presidential race. She was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 2020. Naghise worked for the Democratic Party of Georgia, Census advocacy group Fair Count and environmental advocacy group Georgia Conservation Voters before making a successful first run for office in 2022.

She said she had worked as a paralegal and fraud examiner. She also owned part of a trucking company, T & C Transportation Enterprises, according to state ethics disclosures. Naghise was of Nigerian descent.

“Rep. Naghise was my dear friend and a treasured member of the Democratic Caucus,” House Minority Leader James Beverly, a Macon Democrat, said in a statement. “She made an impact from day one at the Capitol, showing up with enthusiasm and grace. She was deeply passionate about fighting for the greater good, which led her to a lifetime of public service and organizing.”

Gov. Brian Kemp will call a special election to replace Naghise.

A second House seat in Clayton County is also vacant after Democratic Rep. Mike Glanton of Jonesboro stepped down for health reasons.

Voters in House District 75 will go to the polls on March 21 to select a replacement for Glanton. If no one wins a majority, an April runoff would follow.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.