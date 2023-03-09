Gwinnett Police hold forum to address concerns over teen death cases

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County Police are holding a community forum Thursday to address the number of teen deaths that have taken place in the community.

The Chief of Police and the Gwinnett County Police command staff will all be at the Universal Church in Norcross to answer questions and listen to residents’ concerns.

The forum is in response to calls for more transparency from the grassroots group Hispanic United Alliance.

“I mean everybody’s frustrated. We’re frustrated. Last protest, we had an 11-year-old girl say she doesn’t feel safe anymore. She doesn’t feel safe in her area,” a member of the Hispanic United Alliance said.

The concerns come after three Hispanic teens in Gwinnett were reported missing in the last month and were later found dead.

“Unfortunately, missing persons cases are not a priority within the police department because they’re not labeled as a crime, but we’ve seen with these past cases there’s crime involved,” Hispanic United Alliance Tannia Zarate said.

Just over two weeks ago, police found 16-year-old Jose Martinez shot to death behind a home in Lawrenceville after he was reported missing.

“I called the police around 1 p.m. to report my son missing. Not soon after, they told me he was dead with his cell phone on the floor next to him,” Jose Martinez’s mother Jilsia Ramirez said.

16-year-old Susanna Morales was also found dead last month in a wooded area on Highway 316 after her family reported her missing in July of last year.

“If she was runaway she still should have been searched for,” Zarate said.

The third case involves 17-year-old Rodrigo Floriano, who was missing and then found dead after family members said they pushed police to continue their search.

Hispanic United Alliance believes missing Hispanic youth are disproportionately labeled as runaways and the language barrier between Spanish speakers and police isn’t helping.

“We need the help from the community, we need help from the police station,” A member of the Hispanic United Alliance said.

The police forum will be open to the public and it starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Universal Church is located at 6081 Singleton Road in Norcross.

